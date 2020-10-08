Ex-Trump Fundraiser Charged Over Lobbying Tied To 1MDB

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Elliott Broidy, the former deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee and a onetime fundraiser for President Donald Trump, was charged Thursday with secretly lobbying U.S. officials on behalf of a person tied to the scandal over Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. Prosecutors filed a one-count information in Washington, D.C., federal court charging Broidy with conspiring to serve as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal. The government said Broidy agreed to lobby the Trump administration and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve matters tied to an unnamed foreign national's role in a scheme to embezzle billions of dollars...

