Clearview AI Says Changes Moot Orgs' Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Clearview AI Inc. argued Wednesday that an Illinois state court should dismiss advocacy organizations' claims that its photo collection practices violate their members' biometric privacy rights because the company made changes that mooted the allegations before they were filed. The facial recognition technology company told the court that it undertook voluntary changes to ensure that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act would not apply to it, "thus mooting" the proposed class action the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups filed against it earlier this year. Clearview also argued that several independent factors warrant dismissing the lawsuit, including the court's...

