Delek Energy Can't Send Workers' OT Action To Arbitration

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. arm of Israeli company Delek Energy cannot force a suit over unpaid overtime into arbitration because proposed class members never signed an arbitration agreement with Delek, but rather two other companies, a Tennessee federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger denied three separate motions to compel arbitration Thursday after finding the company has no ability to enforce an arbitration agreement it didn't sign.

While there were arbitration agreements, Judge Trauger noted the undisputed signatories of those documents were the workers and two companies — Cypress Environmental Management-TIRE LLC and Kestrel Field Services Inc. — that then...

