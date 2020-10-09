Debt Collector Dodges Class Action With 7th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has ruled a debt collector's letter to a Wisconsin resident outlining the current balances on his account was not false, misleading or deceptive, despite the debtor claiming the letter threatened to reinstate interest on the sum he owed if he did not resolve the outstanding debt. In a Thursday ruling, the appeals court panel upheld a lower court's ruling that tossed Joseph Degroot's proposed class action against collector Client Services Inc., after the company sent a March 2019 letter that allegedly misled Degroot into thinking Capital One would reinstate interest and fees on his $425.86 debt that was...

