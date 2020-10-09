GAO Finds Army Reasonably Awarded $55M IT Task Order

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a Virginia small business' challenge to a $54.6 million U.S. Army information technology services task order, finding that the government reasonably awarded the project based on which bidder had the technically best proposal. The GAO said the Army reasonably awarded a task order under its Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software Solutions, or CHESS, contract to Maryland small business Exeter Information Technology Services LLC even though its bid was nearly $10.8 million more than DirectViz Solutions LLC's bid. The Army informed bidders that the technical and management aspect of their proposals was more important than price, justifying...

