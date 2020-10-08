Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Settle Suit Over Photos Of Son

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reached a settlement with a Beverly Hills celebrity photo agency that was shopping around photographs of their 1-year-old son Archie, which the couple says were taken from a drone without permission in an invasion of their privacy. When they filed suit in July, the royal couple didn't know the identity of the photographers and the people helping hawk to tabloids pictures of their 14-month-old son playing with his maternal grandmother in their backyard. But on Thursday, the culprit was revealed to be X17 Inc., a celebrity photo agency based in Hollywood, according to documents filed in...

