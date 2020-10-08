DOJ Sues Yale, Claiming Bias Against Asian, White Applicants

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has once again accused Yale University of discriminating against "most Asian and white applicants" to its undergraduate programs, lodging a race discrimination suit in Connecticut federal court Thursday. The DOJ had sent a letter to the university in August demanding that it stop using race as a factor in the undergraduate admissions process, saying Yale's policies amounted to a "long-standing and ongoing" violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The DOJ said it started looking into the school's admissions practices in 2018. Yale refused to agree to the terms of the letter, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS