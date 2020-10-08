Virginia Court 'Really Troubled' By $75M Door Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Despite reservations, a Virginia federal judge agreed Thursday to give a tentative greenlight to a pair of settlements worth $75 million that would let doormakers Jeld-Wen and Masonite off the hook over claims they conspired to hike up their prices. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. told the parties he was "really troubled" by their request that he bless the deals, which seek to put the door buyers' claims to rest for a fraction of the amount that they say they were damaged — roughly a quarter in the case of the direct purchasers and even less for the indirect...

