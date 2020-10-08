Amazon Hit With $5M Verdict In Texas Mic Patent Trial

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury found Thursday that Amazon's Echo smart speakers infringe a microphone patent owned by a company called Vocalife LLC, determining that the online retailer owes $5 million in damages in the district's latest in-person patent trial. Following six days of proceedings before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, the jury deliberated for about five hours before reaching its verdict, according to the minutes of the trial. In addition to finding infringement, jurors also decided that Amazon had not proven that the two asserted claims of the patent are invalid. However, the jury awarded considerably...

