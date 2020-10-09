Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Urged To Lower Bar On Fed. Worker Bias Suits

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Federal employees who bring Title VII retaliation lawsuits should have the same low bar that the U.S. Supreme Court set earlier this year for age bias claims, a Department of Veterans Affairs pharmacist told the Eleventh Circuit in her suit's return trip before the court.

In an opening brief filed Thursday following the grant of a panel rehearing, Noris Babb argued the appellate panel should revive her federal civil rights retaliation suit against the VA after the Supreme Court ruled in April that she could proceed with her age discrimination claims against the agency.

That high court decision lowered the bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!