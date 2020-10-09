11th Circ. Urged To Lower Bar On Fed. Worker Bias Suits

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Federal employees who bring Title VII retaliation lawsuits should have the same low bar that the U.S. Supreme Court set earlier this year for age bias claims, a Department of Veterans Affairs pharmacist told the Eleventh Circuit in her suit's return trip before the court. In an opening brief filed Thursday following the grant of a panel rehearing, Noris Babb argued the appellate panel should revive her federal civil rights retaliation suit against the VA after the Supreme Court ruled in April that she could proceed with her age discrimination claims against the agency. That high court decision lowered the bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS