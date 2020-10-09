Fed. Circ. Asked To Nix Alsup's Fees Award To Apple, Cisco

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Saying its infringement suit against Apple and Cisco was reasonable, a tech company told the Federal Circuit that U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrongly determined the case was exceptional and abused his discretion by awarding them $4.2 million in fees. In a brief filed Thursday, Straight Path IP Group LLC said the district court departed from an agreed-upon claim construction in granting summary judgment of noninfringement to Apple and Cisco. It argued that as a result, Federal Circuit precedent requires it to reverse Judge Alsup's finding of exceptionality, which is required for a prevailing party in a patent dispute to get...

