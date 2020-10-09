Euronext To Acquire Borsa Italiana From LSEG For €4.3B

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 1:32 PM BST) -- Euronext will acquire Borsa Italiana for €4.3 billion ($5 billion) in cash from London Stock Exchange Group, the British and French-based rivals said Friday, in a deal that would help clear regulatory obstacles for the U.K. bourse's planned takeover of financial data provider Refinitiv. London Stock Exchange Group PLC agreed to sell its entire shareholding in London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A., the parent company of Borsa Italiana, to Euronext N.V. LSE entered into exclusive talks with Paris-headquartered Euronext on Sept. 18 to sell the Borsa Italiana and Italian bond trading platform, MTS S.p.A. LSE is selling the Italian stock...

