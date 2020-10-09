Chubb's $400M Fire Suit Belongs In UK, Top Court Rules

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 10:32 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that courts should look at what jurisdiction's laws are most closely linked to arbitration agreements if the parties have not explicitly agreed on what law to apply, rejecting Chubb's bid to pursue a $400 million claim against a policyholder in Russia. Britain's highest court said in a split decision that Chubb's dispute with a Turkish construction company over a $400 million fire insurance payout belonged in the U.K., not Russia. (UK Supreme Court) In a 3-2 split decision, the U.K. Supreme Court upheld an April appellate ruling that Chubb Ltd. and three of the multinational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS