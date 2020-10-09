Insurer Must Disclose Communications In Jet Crash Case

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday ordered a Russian insurer to disclose communications with an airplane manufacturer it insured that provided a letter to a Moscow judge who subsequently put reinsurers on the hook for more than $22 million for a deadly plane crash. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher approved the request from the reinsurers, who claim the aircraft manufacturer's letter to the judge made false and misleading statements to help Rosgosstrakh Insurance Co. defeat the reinsurers' Russian court claims over the 2012 plane crash in Indonesia, which killed everyone on board and destroyed the aircraft. The judge also gave the reinsurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS