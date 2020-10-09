Chevron Using False Info To Dodge $18B Award, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Saudi heirs who won an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron Corp. are doubling down on their bid to block the oil giant from dragging the forgery conviction of an Egyptian arbitrator into their Ninth Circuit dispute, calling the evidence in which Chevron relies irrelevant "jibber-jabber." Chevron moved in September to submit an English translation of the criminal conviction of Hassan Hammad, director of the International Arbitration Center in Egypt, as further evidence that the arbitral award the heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Qarqani won in 2015 from an IAC tribunal was a "sham." The heirs, who...

