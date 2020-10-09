Ruby Tuesday Cleared To Tap Chunk Of $18.5M Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt casual restaurant dining chain Ruby Tuesday received permission Friday from a Delaware judge to tap into a portion of an $18.5 million debtor-in-possession loan that will help fund its operations as it pursues a Chapter 11 reorganization. During a hearing conducted virtually, debtor attorney Maxim B. Litvak of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said the financing is a critical factor in the company's restructuring hopes and without it the business would likely not be able to continue operating as is and the value of its assets would fall. "We think this is the first step in getting the debtor...

