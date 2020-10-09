DC Judge Blocks Immigration Application Fee Hikes

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the federal government from raising immigration application fees, finding acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf, who finalized the fees, was likely improperly appointed. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said nonprofit immigration legal service providers Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Ayuda Inc. and CASA de Maryland Inc. will likely win their claims that former U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting Secretaries Kevin McAleenan and Peter Gaynor didn't have the authority to change the order of succession for their position that put Wolf in office. Judge Moss noted that parsing out whether Wolf was lawfully...

