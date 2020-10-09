Littler Attys Trim Discovery Blunder Malpractice Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Siding with Littler Mendelson PC lawyers accused of committing a litigation blunder that ran up a client's legal bills, a Texas judge agreed to trim negligence claims brought under a state anti-SLAPP statute, according to a decision published Friday. In a brief order, Harris County District Judge Kristen Hawkins granted a defense request in the malpractice case for the dismissal of negligence claims brought under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The four Littler attorneys — shareholders Kerry Notestine and Terrence Murphy and associates Conor H. Kelly and Brian Hentosz — have argued that the discovery misstep alleged by their former client,...

