Commerce Sets Duties In Nearly $2B Aluminum Trade Probe

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce unveiled preliminary duties stretching as high as 352% on imports of aluminum sheet from 18 countries that tallied $1.96 billion last year, advancing one of the most expansive duty probes in the agency's history. Following up on a petition from a collection of domestic producers united as the Aluminum Association Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet Trade Enforcement Working Group, Commerce set early-stage duties after finding that exporters in 18 countries were selling their aluminum in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. While the agency's trade remedy investigations are nominally apolitical, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made note of...

