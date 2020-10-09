No Prison For Ex-KPMG Exec Who Misused Accounting Info

Law360, New York (October 9, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Former KPMG executive David Britt avoided prison for using poached information from a financial watchdog, but a Manhattan federal judge Friday ordered the former boss of the audit giant's banking and capital markets group to serve six months of home confinement. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who also signed an order for Britt — a lawful permanent U.S. resident — to be deported to his native country of Australia, came in below official guidelines that called for a prison term in the range of 2 1/2 years. The judge cited Britt's health — and the fact that the defendant did not...

