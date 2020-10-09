NLRB Office Says Google Contractor Violated Union Rights

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors have accused a Google contractor of illegally interfering with its workers' union rights by outsourcing jobs to Poland, a year after its employees voted to form one of the first-ever bargaining units of white collar technology workers. The NLRB's Pittsburgh office accused HCL America of a host of unfair labor practice violations in an Oct. 5 complaint, which the United Steelworkers union announced Thursday. In addition to shipping work overseas, the company has adjusted worker vacation and leave benefits and refused to play ball in contract bargaining, prosecutors say. "[HCL] has been interfering with, restraining and...

