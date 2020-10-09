US, Ex-IBM Worker Ask DC Circ. To Revive Tipster Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and a former IBM employee urged the D.C. Circuit during Friday oral arguments to revive a whistleblower suit claiming the company coerced the Internal Revenue Service into a $265 million software deal. Former IBM software salesman Paul Cimino's suit should be allowed to proceed in a D.C. district court, Cimino's attorney, Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell PC, told the three-judge panel. Cimino's complaint clearly details alleged illicit steps the company took to induce the IRS to renew a software license deal that included IBM products under the Rational, WebSphere and Tivoli brands, Singh said. "You don't get...

