Businesses Still Await More Guidance On Bonus Depreciation

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- While the Internal Revenue Service recently finalized rules on the 2017 tax law's bonus depreciation provision, businesses interested in utilizing the rule are awaiting more guidance regarding business interest expensing and component election questions that remain unanswered. The IRS has promised additional guidance on the bonus depreciation provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which could help stimulate investments as businesses facing the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic look for lifelines. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Partnerships in particular received favorable treatment in the final regulations released last month that got rid of a look-through rule for determining whether a partner had a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS