FTC Chairman Warns About Basing Policy On Recent Studies

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons on Friday pushed back against calls for major reforms to antitrust policy that have arisen after recent economic studies showing increased concentration and lax merger enforcement, including one study cited by a House report on the issue. Simons, speaking during the virtual version of Fordham University School of Law's annual international antitrust conference, opened his remarks by praising the commission's Bureau of Economics and its contribution to the agency's casework and research. "Needless to say, I strongly believe that economic analysis is a powerful tool for informing policymaking, and I welcome efforts by economists at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS