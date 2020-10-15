Squire Patton Boggs Adds 3 International Arbitration Partners

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has added three new international arbitration partners since late September in Europe and the U.S., the firm announced in a recent release. Sabrina Aïnouz and Jérôme Lehucher have joined the firm's Paris office from DWF LLP, having practiced international arbitration together for over a decade at multiple firms. Additionally, Michelle Glassman Bock has joined from WilmerHale and will practice out of Brussels and Washington, D.C. Aïnouz and Lehucher have experience in areas including mining, technology and pharmaceuticals, according to the release. They have represented private companies, states and state-owned entities in Europe, Africa and Central Asia....

