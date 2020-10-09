SEC Officials Point To BMW Case To Urge Greater Cooperation

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Enforcement officials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday called up recent settlements with global brands including BMW to highlight the importance — and the financial incentives — of firms' cooperation and self-reporting, particularly in the era of COVID-19. Speaking at a Practising Law Institute conference Friday, Anita Bandy, associate director in the SEC's enforcement division, pointed to the efforts of the automaker as a key example of cooperation resulting in a reduced penalty in a Sept. 24 settlement. Due to BMW's "extensive cooperation," the SEC noted in the settlement that it would impose a reduced penalty of $18...

