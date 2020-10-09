Fight Over Toxic Calif. Site Teed Up For Exide's Ch. 11 Hearing

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Friday rejected California's request to stall an upcoming hearing to consider Exide Holdings Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan as a battle brews over liability releases and the company's possible abandonment of a contaminated former battery recycling site in the Golden State. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi rejected the California Department of Toxic Substances Control's request to adjourn the confirmation hearing on the Chapter 11 plan scheduled for Oct. 15. "I don't see any reason not to stick to the schedule," Judge Sontchi said. He called the department's contention that it found out about...

