Labor Unions' Smirking Crusader Takes Aim At Trump's NLRB

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- David Rosenfeld begs your pardon, Mr. President. So said the enemy of union busters in his April motion to lift his 1998 National Labor Relations Board sanction for ragging on the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. If the likes of convicted perjurer Lewis "Scooter" Libby and disgraced ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich deserve the president's mercy, why doesn't he? "The admonishee requests the board jointly to ask President Trump for a pardon," Rosenfeld wrote. "It would be a political triumph for him, a non-controversial pardon. Kind of like the holiday turkey." The request — slapped down by the board in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS