5th Circ. Told Exec Can't Use Jail To Dodge $79M Judgment

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust NA urged the Fifth Circuit to reject a Taiwanese shipping magnate's attempts to escape a $79 million judgment by arguing a Texas court wrongly reopened litigation while he was in a London prison, telling the court the man managed to litigate two other suits from behind bars. The Delaware-based financial services firm argued in a brief Thursday that not only did Hsin Chi Su, the former CEO of Taiwan Maritime Transportation Co. Ltd., file his appeal over 334 days too late, but none of the circumstances surrounding his case are so extraordinary that they warrant voiding the lower court's...

