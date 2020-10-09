Fired Black Worker's Bias Suit Says Invesco Tokenized Her

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The sole Black worker in an investment management company's marketing department says she was tokenized after co-workers began focusing on racial justice issues and ultimately fired when she asserted the company still had inclusion work to do, according to a complaint filed Thursday in New York federal court. Teri Sanders, who joined Invesco Ltd. as a senior designer in October 2019, said the company "began paying lip service" to the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody in May. The complaint, which alleges she was terminated because of racial discrimination, also names the staffing firm Genuent...

