Judge's King & Spalding Criticism Fair Game In Fired Atty Trial

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A judge's criticisms of King & Spalding will be trial evidence in a former associate's lawsuit claiming he was unlawfully fired for raising ethics concerns, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday, brushing off the law firm's protest that the critiques are "inflammatory." In a hearing Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said the jurors who will weigh unfair-firing claims by former King & Spalding LLP associate David Joffe can hear of critical statements made by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in an underlying case. Joffe was fired in 2016 because, he says, he internally reported ethics concerns about the...

