9th Circ. Revives CVS Joint Pain Pills False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived a suit alleging that CVS Health Corp. falsely advertises its glucosamine pills as effective at fighting joint pain, saying the district court was wrong to find that federal law blocked the claims. The panel's opinion brings back to life a proposed class action by James Kroessler. The appellate judges said if the ruling had stood, the district court would have extended federal preemption under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act beyond what's in the interest of public policy. According to the opinion, Kroessler successfully pleaded that his state law claims fit within federal requirements...

