Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Revives CVS Joint Pain Pills False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived a suit alleging that CVS Health Corp. falsely advertises its glucosamine pills as effective at fighting joint pain, saying the district court was wrong to find that federal law blocked the claims.

The panel's opinion brings back to life a proposed class action by James Kroessler. The appellate judges said if the ruling had stood, the district court would have extended federal preemption under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act beyond what's in the interest of public policy.

According to the opinion, Kroessler successfully pleaded that his state law claims fit within federal requirements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!