Insurer Can't Escape Pipe Co.'s Damage Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge said Phoenix Insurance Co. must defend a pipe manufacturer in a $1.5 million suit over construction site damages, ruling Friday that the insurer's duty is triggered since the underlying suit alleged property damage covered under the policy. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said Phoenix is obligated to defend Diamond Plastics Corp. in a suit alleging Diamond's defective pipes caused damages to a construction site during installation. The underlying suit has shown an occurrence and physical damage as required for coverage in Phoenix's policy, the judge ruled. In April 2017, Diamond sold water and sewage pipes to...

