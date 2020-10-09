Apple Settles Out Of Fortress Unit's Patent Infringement Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has settled a Texas federal court suit alleging its Apple Watch, MacBook and iPhone infringe patents held by Seven Networks LLC, a unit of Fortress Investment Group LLC, which Apple is currently suing in California federal court over alleged antitrust violations. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted a stay in the Eastern District of Texas case Thursday, following a joint stay bid filed Wednesday that announced a settlement. The suit was filed just days before Apple closed the last of its two stores within the district. "Plaintiff Seven Networks, LLC and Defendant Apple Inc. have settled in principle," the...

