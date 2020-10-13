Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Co. Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Data Breaches

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Hemp products company cbdMD Inc. has been accused in a proposed class action of failing to adequately protect its customers' debit and credit card information after the company experienced two data breaches earlier this year.

Two people who purchased products from the company's website said in their Friday suit that hackers used a malicious code to scrape customers' names, payment card numbers, security codes, expiration dates, addresses, email addresses and bank account numbers. The breaches occurred from March 30 through May 8, and again from May 14 through May 18, according to the suit.

"Defendants failed to detect the breaches for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!