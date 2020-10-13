CBD Co. Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Data Breaches

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Hemp products company cbdMD Inc. has been accused in a proposed class action of failing to adequately protect its customers' debit and credit card information after the company experienced two data breaches earlier this year. Two people who purchased products from the company's website said in their Friday suit that hackers used a malicious code to scrape customers' names, payment card numbers, security codes, expiration dates, addresses, email addresses and bank account numbers. The breaches occurred from March 30 through May 8, and again from May 14 through May 18, according to the suit. "Defendants failed to detect the breaches for...

