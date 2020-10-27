Juries Are Drawn To Diversity In Patent Trials, Attys Say

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- When pulling together trial teams, law firms and companies need to let go of stereotypes about what juries and judges expect attorneys and experts to look like and instead embrace diversity, a Texas federal judge, Intel attorney and Hughes Hubbard partner said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore of the Southern District of Texas outlined the ways in which she's seen diversity serve as a boon for litigation teams, despite companies' struggle to find the "business case for diversity." Consultant Tara Trask, Hughes Hubbard's Patrice Jean, Intel's Laurie Charrington and U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore on a panel at the AIPLA's...

