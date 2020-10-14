TCL Loses Bid To Appeal Ruling In Philips IP Case

Law360, London (October 14, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday denied TCL Corp. permission to appeal his recent refusal to pause an infringement suit over 3G and 4G LTE patents brought by Philips due to parallel proceedings in France. Judge Anthony Mann said TCL advanced "only thin reasons" and did not provide the court with a draft notice of appeal in the dispute over whether the French patent case should take precedence over Philips' English infringement suit. "I refuse permission. I do not consider that an appeal has a real prospect of success as that expression is defined in the practice direction and authorities," the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS