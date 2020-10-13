Native Org. Says Neiman Marcus IP Row Belongs In Alaska

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Native organization has urged an Alaska federal court not to grant several Neiman Marcus entities' bid to ax a copyright suit over a patterned coat the organization says is appropriative, accusing the retailer of "outdated notions" of jurisdiction. The nonprofit, Sealaska Heritage Institute Inc., said Neiman Marcus entities including MyTheresa.com, which started advertising the "Ravenstail Knitted Coat" in April, are trying to skirt Alaska federal court while ignoring the realities of the internet and online shopping. It is myopic for the defendants to argue they did not "purposefully direct" the coat to Alaska, according to the organization's Friday reply...

