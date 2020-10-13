3 Firms Lead $1.5B Skillsoft Deal

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Blank check company Churchill Capital Corp. II said Tuesday it will merge with education technology company Skillsoft before buying IT training provider Global Knowledge, in a pair of deals worth $1.5 billion led by three law firms. The deals call for Churchill II, advised by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, to purchase Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP client Skillsoft — a digital learning and talent management software company formally known as Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. — and take the company public in a transaction valued at $1.3 billion before shelling out $233 million for Global Knowledge Training LLC, led...

