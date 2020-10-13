Blackstone-Backed Lender Scores $1.9B Value In SPAC Tie-Up

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Blackstone-backed lending platform Finance of America, led by Simpson Thacher, said Tuesday that it is eyeing a stock market debut through a combination with a special purpose acquisition company guided by Greenberg Traurig, in a deal that values the combined company's equity at roughly $1.9 billion. Finance of America Cos. Inc. said that after its merger with Replay Acquisition Corp., the combined company will have at least $250 million in cash on hand. And as part of the deal terms, the sellers, including the company's management team and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc.'s Tactical Opportunities arm, will hold a 70%...

