Sunworks Investor Sues In Del. To Halt Solar Firms' Merger

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Solar power system developer Sunworks Inc.'s investors on Monday sued for more details about a pending all-stock merger with Peck Company Holdings Inc. or a block on the deal, in a proposed Delaware Chancery Court class suit alleging multiple disclosure failures. The suit, led by stockholder Gustavo Vieyra, said California-based Sunworks' board voted to sell the company at a 42.4%-to-49.9% discount to Sunworks' stock price on or just before the Aug. 10 announcement, while issuing a "materially incomplete or misleading" Securities and Exchange Commission deal registration and announcement. Under the merger's stock exchange terms, the suit said, Sunworks common stockholders will...

