FLRA Must Rethink Axing Military Teachers' Pay Proposal

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A union representing military base teachers may be able to win its members a dedicated hour of paid preparation time, as the D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that the Federal Labor Relations Authority made a mistake when it decided this proposal was nonnegotiable. The three-judge panel ordered the FLRA to reconsider throwing out a provision championed by the Antilles Consolidated Education Association, a union which represents hundreds of teachers in four military base schools in Puerto Rico, that would compensate its teachers for an hour they spent each day at home grading papers, putting together assignments and doing other classroom prep work. ...

