Katy Perry Accuser Cites Beethoven, Stones At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A rapper who claims Katy Perry copied his song is launching an appeal at the Ninth Circuit, citing Beethoven and the Rolling Stones in an effort to overturn a ruling that his allegedly stolen material was too simple for copyright protection. A trial judge ruled in March that the "ostinato" Perry allegedly copied from a song called "Joyful Noise" was too basic for any one artist to monopolize, but the rapper behind the track told the appeals court Tuesday the sequence was clearly creative enough for protection. "Copyright most definitely protects original melodies and especially distinctive 8-note melodies that repeat throughout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS