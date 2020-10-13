Chicago Tells High Court It Can Hold Cars In Ch. 13

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago and the bankrupt owners of cars the city had impounded for unpaid parking tickets went before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to argue over whether the law requires the city to give the vehicles back. Over the course of a more than hourlong hearing, counsel for Chicago and the car owners faced questions from the justices over whether the city "exercises control" over the vehicles sitting in its impound lots as the parties argued whether the Bankruptcy Code requires the city to return the cars on request or allows it to fight the return in bankruptcy...

