Tobacco Giants Take Aim At Calif. Flavored Vape Ban

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Big Tobacco has fired another salvo in its battle against vaporizer product restrictions, telling a California federal court that a new state law banning flavored vapes and certain tobacco products is overbroad and must be struck down. Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds and a clutch of affiliated companies said in a suit Friday that the Golden State's ban on menthol cigarettes, vapor products and "myriad other flavored tobacco products" is misguided and will only serve to frustrate the state's public health goals. "In an overbroad reaction to legitimate public-health concerns about youth use of tobacco products, the state of California recently enacted...

