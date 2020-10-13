Hugo Boss Wants To Break $8.3M Lease In NYC Due To Virus

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Hugo Boss wants out of its $8.3 million lease at a Manhattan shopping center, saying it shouldn't have to pay for the shop space that has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York state court. Hugo Boss Retail LLC operates a clothing store in The Shops at Columbus Circle on the west side of Manhattan and pays about $692,000 a month, or $8.3 million a year, in rent to A/R Retail LLC, but the retailer said the lease should be rescinded after the entire city was shut down due to...

