DOD Audit Fixes May Not Be Effective, Watchdog Says

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's corrective action plans for addressing weaknesses in its financial management identified by independent auditors may not be effective because the agency isn't following federal budget management guidelines, according to a watchdog report. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that even though the DOD has taken steps to resolve weaknesses in its financial auditing, the actions don't include all of the data points recommended by the Office of Management and Budget. Out of 113 corrective action plans created by the Defense Department to address 98 notices of findings and recommendations from fiscal year 2018, more than half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS