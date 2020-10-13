DHS Takes Public Charge Fight Back To High Court

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has brought its so-called public charge rule back to the U.S. Supreme Court, this time seeking to remove protections shielding immigrants in New York, Connecticut and Vermont from the wealth test. The department asked the high court to hear its appeal of a unanimous Second Circuit panel decision in its petition Oct. 7. The Trump administration argued that the appeals court had incorrectly determined that the local governments and organizations fighting the agency rule had a reasonable claim, and that their arguments were baseless since the policy was grounded in the "ordinary meaning" of public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS