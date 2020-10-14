4th Circ. Urged To Nix OK Of $2M Philippine Land Fight Award

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A businessman is urging the Fourth Circuit not to enforce a more than $2 million arbitral award stemming from a soured Philippine land sale, saying Tuesday that a North Carolina court lacked jurisdiction since he had abandoned his home there. Rashid A. Buttar told the Fourth Circuit that the lower court had wrongly confirmed the award this year, arguing that he had moved to New Zealand in 2017, more than a year before Rachan Damidi Reddy initiated the litigation seeking to enforce the award. Reddy won the award from a tribunal in Singapore in 2015 after it emerged that Buttar couldn't...

