DOJ Sues Author Of Melania Trump Tell-All Over NDA

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday went after a former friend and adviser of Melania Trump for publishing a critical tell-all on the first lady, accusing the author of breaching a nondisclosure agreement with the government in a suit in D.C. federal court. The complaint comes about a month after the Justice Department intervened in a rape accuser's defamation suit against President Donald Trump, a rare move that opposing counsel called unprecedented, shocking and offensive. Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll has since moved to eject the DOJ from that suit, arguing that a lawsuit shield for federal employees doesn't apply and...

