Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Sues Author Of Melania Trump Tell-All Over NDA

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday went after a former friend and adviser of Melania Trump for publishing a critical tell-all on the first lady, accusing the author of breaching a nondisclosure agreement with the government in a suit in D.C. federal court.

The complaint comes about a month after the Justice Department intervened in a rape accuser's defamation suit against President Donald Trump, a rare move that opposing counsel called unprecedented, shocking and offensive. Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll has since moved to eject the DOJ from that suit, arguing that a lawsuit shield for federal employees doesn't apply and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!